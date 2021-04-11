Hong Kong reports 13 new  COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 13 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the tally to 11,581.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 13 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the tally to 11,581.

Of the new cases, 11 were imported and two were locally transmitted, according to a CHP statement.

While the epidemic has been abating, the CHP still called on public members to follow control rules, including wearing a mask and keeping social distance.

Under a government inoculation program starting February 26, about 791,300 vaccine doses have been administered in Hong Kong, with some 231,500 residents fully vaccinated.