Chinese mainland reports two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said Monday.

CFP

The same day also saw 14 new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Sunday, said the report, adding that no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

Seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery on Sunday, said the report.

A total of 5,435 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 5,226 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 209 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,426 by Sunday, including 295 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom were in severe condition.

As of Sunday, 85,495 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland as of Sunday.

Sunday also saw 12 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, two asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 301 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation as of Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,581 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 207 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,057 cases, including 11 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,206 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,022 had been discharged in Taiwan.