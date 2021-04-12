News / Nation

A "Chinese dream" of British Oscar-winning director

Xinhua
  16:59 UTC+8, 2021-04-12       0
Malcolm Clarke, a two-time Oscar-winning director from the United Kingdom, has a "Chinese dream" – building a "bridge" with films connecting China and the West.
Xinhua
  16:59 UTC+8, 2021-04-12       0

Malcolm Clarke, a two-time Oscar-winning director from the United Kingdom, has a "Chinese dream" — building a "bridge" with films connecting China and the West.

Having worked in the film industry for more than 40 years, Clarke has traveled to over 80 countries to shoot documentaries and feature films.

In the 1980s, Clarke visited China for the first time. After nine months of traveling and shooting, the country left a deep impression on him as "a rural, poor and difficult place to be."

When returning to the country in 2013 for a documentary on China-US relations, he was taken aback by the extraordinary changes that had taken place.

Towering skyscrapers, vibrant and energetic cities... the country has become "barely recognizable" to him. "The rise of China is the biggest going-on story of the 21st century," he told Xinhua in an interview on Thursday to mark the Shanghai release of a short film he features in. The film tells the great changes China has undergone since the reform and opening up through the eyes of people like Clarke.

"No other country had achieved what China had in such a short span of time," he said. Struck by the thought of showing the world what is happening in China, he decided to make Shanghai his home, and China has since become a major topic of his films.

The film release day also marked the one-year anniversary of the lifting of the 76-day lockdown in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, once hit hard by COVID-19. Clarke was one of those who experienced the epidemic in the city.

After the outbreak of COVID-19, Clarke and his team took a risk and spent 55 days in Wuhan shooting a documentary, recording scenes from residents' daily lives and their fight against the epidemic during the trying period.

He was impressed by the quick and efficient epidemic prevention and control measures China had taken, like building makeshift hospitals. "People of my film crew were staggered and hugely impressed with what China had done against COVID-19," he said. "That's a story that we need to tell the world."

With a wide array of exclusive footage, the documentary is still in post-production. Clarke hopes when completed, more people will recognize China's contribution to the global fight against COVID-19.

Currently, he is making a six-episode series, telling the story of a British professor's life in China. "A picture is worth a thousand words," he said, noting that he will try his best to promote the West's understanding of the country through his eyes and lens.

"It's a drop in the ocean, but I hope my films can make people take a better look at China and appreciate it," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Oscar
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     