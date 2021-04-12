News / Nation

China concerned about Japan's decision to release Fukushima water into sea: FM

China has expressed its grave concerns through diplomatic channels about Japan's decision to dispose of radioactive water at Fukushima by releasing it into the Pacific Ocean.
China has expressed its grave concerns through diplomatic channels about Japan's decision to dispose of radioactive water at Fukushima by releasing it into the Pacific Ocean, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks while answering a relevant question. He said that China urged the Japanese side to take a responsible attitude and treat the issue of nuclear waste disposal with caution.

Noting that the Fukushima nuclear accident is one of the most serious ones in the world so far, Zhao said that the accident caused a large amount of radioactive material to leak, which has had a profound impact on the marine environment, food safety and human health.

Zhao stressed that proper disposal of nuclear waste is related to international public interests and the vital interests of neighboring countries. It should be handled carefully and properly to avoid further damaging the marine environment, food safety and human health.

The world is watching with deep concern the upcoming decision by the Japanese side on the discharge of nuclear wastewater into the ocean, raising doubts and expressing opposition. There is also strong opposition in Japan. It cannot turn a deaf ear to this, said Zhao.

"The Japanese side should act in a responsible manner for global public interests and the interests of its own people," Zhao added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
