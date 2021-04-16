Xiamen beckons city residents to explore its tourist attractions

The city of Xiamen is making a play to lure Shanghai tourists with 25 newly released routes centered on art, night tours, health and leisure ahead of the May Day holiday.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

A route connecting Wutong Lighthouse Park, Wuyuanwan Wetland Park, Zhonglun Park and Haiwan Park offers spring flowers and chirping birds, while another takes people to the most beautiful natural and cultural landscapes of the city circling the Island Ring Boulevard, the Xiamen City Administration of Culture and Tourism said in Shanghai on Thursday.

A cycling route features Gaoji Sea Wall, Xiamen City Library, Jimei Village and Longzhou Pool.

One of the routes is designed for lovebirds as it includes the most popular spots for taking wedding photos in Xiamen, including Gulangyu Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Gangzaihou Beach, Xiamen Cafe Street and Railway Park.

Ti Gong

A night tour of Lujiang River is also a highlight.

These routes also include well-known and hidden gems such as Xiamen University, Dongping Mountain, Nanputuo Temple, Tianzhu Mountain Forest Park, Hulishan Fortress, Shapowei Art Zone and Zengcuo'an Fishing Village.

The city of Xiamen, also known as “Egret Island,” is appealing for its leisure tourism and laid-back lifestyle, with gentle sea breezes, white sand, sunshine and mouthwatering food.

During the event, various ways to explore the city in different seasons were released, including activities such as tea sipping, sailing, flower appreciation and folk customs tours.