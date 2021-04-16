News / Nation

Xiamen beckons city residents to explore its tourist attractions

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:31 UTC+8, 2021-04-16       0
The city of Xiamen is making a play to lure Shanghai tourists with 25 newly released routes centered on art, night tours, health and leisure ahead of the May Day holiday.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:31 UTC+8, 2021-04-16       0
Xiamen beckons city residents to explore its tourist attractions
Ti Gong

An aerial view of Xiamen

Xiamen beckons city residents to explore its tourist attractions
Ti Gong

Gulangyu Island

The city of Xiamen in southeast China's Fujian Province, a tourist paradise, is making a play to lure Shanghai tourists with 25 newly released routes centered on art, night tours, health and leisure ahead of the May Day holiday. 

A route connecting Wutong Lighthouse Park, Wuyuanwan Wetland Park, Zhonglun Park and Haiwan Park offers spring flowers and chirping birds, while another takes people to the most beautiful natural and cultural landscapes of the city circling the Island Ring Boulevard, the Xiamen City Administration of Culture and Tourism said in Shanghai on Thursday. 

A cycling route features Gaoji Sea Wall, Xiamen City Library, Jimei Village and Longzhou Pool. 

One of the routes is designed for lovebirds as it includes the most popular spots for taking wedding photos in Xiamen, including Gulangyu Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Gangzaihou Beach, Xiamen Cafe Street and Railway Park. 

Xiamen beckons city residents to explore its tourist attractions
Ti Gong

People windsurf in Xiamen. 

A night tour of Lujiang River is also a highlight.

These routes also include well-known and hidden gems such as Xiamen University, Dongping Mountain, Nanputuo Temple, Tianzhu Mountain Forest Park, Hulishan Fortress, Shapowei Art Zone and Zengcuo'an Fishing Village.

The city of Xiamen, also known as “Egret Island,” is appealing for its leisure tourism and laid-back lifestyle, with gentle sea breezes, white sand, sunshine and mouthwatering food. 

During the event, various ways to explore the city in different seasons were released, including activities such as tea sipping, sailing, flower appreciation and folk customs tours.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     