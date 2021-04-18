Five missing after ship sinks in east China

Five people are missing and one was rescued after a cargo vessel sank off the coast of Zhejiang Province on Saturday night, the provincial maritime department has said.

Five people are missing and one was rescued after a cargo vessel sank off the coast of east China's Zhejiang Province on Saturday night, the provincial maritime department has said.

At around 9 pm on Saturday, the provincial maritime search and rescue center received a report that a boat registered in central China's Hunan Province with six crew members aboard had capsized about 3.5 nautical miles east of Donglang Island, Taizhou City in Zhejiang.

Eight rescue vessels, a helicopter, and over 10 nearby fishing boats have joined the rescue operation, local authorities have said.

Search work is still underway.