News / Nation

Asia should be major engine for sustainable global recovery: report

Xinhua
  17:27 UTC+8, 2021-04-18       0
Asia should be a major engine for sustainable global recovery, according to a report released by the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Sunday.
Xinhua
  17:27 UTC+8, 2021-04-18       0

Asia should be a major engine for sustainable global recovery, according to a report released by the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Sunday.

Asian countries that have emerged from the pandemic need to offer more assistance to their neighbors, said the BFA's Sustainable Development: Asia and the World Annual Report 2021.

The countries need to make concerted efforts in virus prevention and control, and accelerate the vaccination process, thus creating conditions for reopening borders and resuming normal travel, it said.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) should be carried out as high-standard rules and practices for free trade and investment, it said.

The Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, New Development Bank, and other regional development financial institutions and platforms should implement countercyclical regulation during economic downturns, and cooperate closely with financial institutions and funds in Asia that are dedicated to medium- and long-term green investment.

Asia should take advantage of its innovation and development of digital technologies to ensure a smooth supply chain in the region, promote the building and operation of cross-border infrastructure, and promote green investment and digital transition, it said.

Moreover, Asian countries must further strengthen their cooperation with other developing countries, those in Africa in particular, as well as share their experience and build their capacity in certain fields, the report said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     