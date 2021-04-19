US, Japan told to stop meddling in China

China urged the United States and Japan to immediately stop meddling in China's domestic affairs and harming Chinese interests.

“We urge the US and Japan to take China’s concern seriously, abide by the one-China principle, and immediately stop meddling in China’s domestic affairs and harming Chinese interests,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Saturday. “China will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend its sovereignty, security and development interests.”

The spokesperson was commenting on a US-Japan leaders’ statement, expressing concern over Taiwan issues, the Diaoyu Islands, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the South China Sea.

The spokesperson said that Taiwan and the Diaoyu Islands are Chinese territories, adding that issues relating to Hong Kong and Xinjiang are China’s internal affairs, and China has indisputable sovereignty over islands in the South China Sea and waters around them.

The spokesperson stressed that the US-Japan joint leaders’ statement has grossly interfered in China’s domestic affairs and severely violated basic norms governing international relations.

“China deplores and rejects it. We have stated our solemn position to the US and Japan through the diplomatic channel,” said the spokesperson.

The US and Japan are actually ganging up to form cliques and fanning bloc confrontation while talking about “free and open,” the spokesperson said.

“This anachronistic move runs counter to the aspiration for peace, development and cooperation shared by the overwhelming majority of countries in the region and beyond.”

It will only enable the world to see with increasing clarity the detrimental nature of the US-Japan alliance, which attempts to undermine regional peace and stability, the spokesperson said.

US President Joe Biden and visiting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday voiced commitment on strengthening the alliance. Suga said he and Biden discussed “China’s influence over the peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and the world at large,” while noting that they agreed on the need for engaging in “frank dialogue with China.”