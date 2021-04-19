Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of them, four were reported in Hainan, two each in Guangdong and Yunnan, and one each in Tianjin, Shanghai and Shaanxi.

One new suspected COVID-19 case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

A total of 5,515 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 5,274 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 241 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,510 by Sunday, including 315 patients still receiving treatment, six of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 85,559 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday.

Sixteen asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 322 asymptomatic cases, of whom 307 were imported, under medical observation on Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,683 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 209 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,073 cases, including 11 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,270 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,033 had been discharged in Taiwan.