Xi visits Tsinghua University ahead of its 110th anniversary

Xinhua
  15:27 UTC+8, 2021-04-19
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Tsinghua University on Monday.
Xinhua
  15:27 UTC+8, 2021-04-19       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Tsinghua University on Monday.

The inspection tour by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, came ahead of the university's 110th anniversary.

Xi visited the Academy of Arts and Design, a laboratory on imaging and intelligence, an exhibition on the university's key education and scientific research achievements, and a gymnasium.

He learned about Tsinghua's reform, human resources development, innovation in education and scientific research, as well as the university's role in serving national development, before meeting representatives of the faculty and students at a symposium and delivering a key speech.

