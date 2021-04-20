Chinese mainland reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

The same day also saw nine new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three were reported in Shanghai, two in Fujian, and one each in Zhejiang, Hubei, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

No new suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

A total of 5,524 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 5,283 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 241 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,520 by Monday, including 311 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 85,573 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday.

Nine asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 316 asymptomatic cases, of whom 302 were imported, under medical observation on Monday.

By the end of Monday, 11,695 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 209 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,076 cases, including 11 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,274 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,034 had been discharged in Taiwan.