Xi to attend Leaders Summit on Climate, deliver important speech
10:16 UTC+8, 2021-04-21 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend and deliver an important speech at the Leaders Summit on Climate in Beijing on April 22 through videolink.
10:16 UTC+8, 2021-04-21 0
At the invitation of US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend and deliver an important speech at the Leaders Summit on Climate in Beijing on April 22 through videolink, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Wednesday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports