China urges Japan to reflect upon history of aggression

  01:04 UTC+8, 2021-04-22       0
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sent a ritual offering on Wednesday to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine, seen as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday urged Japan to earnestly reflect upon its history of aggression and take practical steps to win trust from neighboring countries.

“China urges Japan to hold fast to the principles established in the four political documents between China and Japan, as well as the four-point principled agreement, and face up to and earnestly reflect upon its history of aggression,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily press briefing.

Wang’s remarks came after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sent a ritual offering on Wednesday to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine, seen as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism, on the occasion of its spring festival.

Suga’s offering of “masakaki” leaves was his second since taking office in September.

Suga’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, known for revisionism concerning Japan’s wartime atrocities, visited the shrine on Wednesday.

The Yasukuni Shrine honors Class-A convicted war criminals in World War II who were directly responsible for Japan’s war of aggression.

