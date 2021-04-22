Health-care worker infected with COVID-19 despite receiving vaccine

Exposure to a high concentration of a mutated COVID-19 virus likely caused an infection of a female health care worker who had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Exposure to a high concentration of a mutated COVID-19 virus is likely the cause of of an infection of a female health-care professional in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, who had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, according to a report published on Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Weekly on April 20.



The 36-year-old health-care worker surnamed Liu collects throat swabs and analyzes them at a hospital designated for treatment of imported COVID-19 cases, according to a statement from the Xi'an government on March 18. She was confirmed infection on March 17 and discharged on April 9 after recovery.

Based on an epidemiological investigation, Liu was likely infected on March 12 when she obtained throat swabs from two patients. Her chronic rhinitis — which requires her to breathe through her mouth — may have contributed to her propensity as the risks of inhaling the virus through the mouth are higher even when wearing a mask.

Because she had received the COVID-19 vaccine, Liu's illness was mild and brief, the report said.

Compared with other people, health-care professionals have a much higher risk of infection.