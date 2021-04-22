WHO to review Sinopharm, CoronaVac vaccines on April 26, May 3
The World Health Organization will review China's Sinopharm and CoronaVac (Sinovac) COVID-19 vaccines on April 26 and May 3, respectively, for possible emergency use listing, according to WHO on Thursday.
