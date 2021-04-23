Tesla hands data for crash investigation

News / Nation

Electric carmaker Tesla on Thursday provided data for a crash investigation in China at the request of the market watchdog.
Electric carmaker Tesla on Thursday provided data for a crash investigation in China at the request of the market watchdog, a few days after an unhappy customer climbed on top of a car to protest at the Shanghai auto show, alleging issues over brake failure.

The owner claimed her Tesla’s brakes malfunctioned, causing her car to crash. But Tesla denied that argument and said the car was speeding.

The data released on Thursday afternoon records 30 minutes before the crash happened.

It showed the car was running at 118.5 kilometers per hour when the driver last hit the brake pedal. Seconds later, a crash was recorded at a speed of 48.5 kilometers per hour.

Tesla said the record also shows the brakes were working fine 30 minutes before the crash. The company said it will fully cooperate with regulators in the investigation.

This was the first time that the automaker shared its data logs with any party in China, according to the Economic Observer newspaper. Data stored in Tesla’s systems normally include vehicle speed and driver behavior such as acceleration and braking, among other information.

In videos that went viral from the auto show, a woman wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “The brakes don’t work” shouted similar accusations on top of an exhibit car.

Grace Tao, a Tesla vice-president, told a media outlet that “there is no possibility Tesla will compromise,” and claimed that someone else was behind the protest, prompting accusations of “arrogance.”

Source: SHINE/Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
