China prepares to launch space station core module

The combination of the core module of China's space station, Tianhe, and the Long March-5B Y2 rocket has been transported to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Friday.
China's new large carrier rocket Long March-5B blasts off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province on May 5, 2020.

The combination of the core module of China's space station, Tianhe, and the Long March-5B Y2 rocket has been transported to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province on Friday.

The combination will then undergo various pre-launch function tests and joint tests as planned, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition and preparations have been carried out as scheduled, the agency said.

