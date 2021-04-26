News / Nation

Chang'e-6 lunar probe launch around 2024

Xinhua
  00:44 UTC+8, 2021-04-26       0
China aims to launch the Chang'e-6 probe to collect samples in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the moon around 2024, a space expert said.
Xinhua
  00:44 UTC+8, 2021-04-26       0
Change-6 lunar probe launch around 2024
IC

People have a close look at the lunar sample brought by the Chang’e-5 probe last year at an exhibition in Nanjing. The city hosted events marking the Space Day in China on Saturday.

China aims to launch the Chang’e-6 probe to collect samples in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the moon around 2024, a space expert said.

Hu Hao, the chief designer of the third stage of China’s lunar exploration program, told the China Space Conference in Nanjing that detailed designing on the mission is in progress.

China launched the Chang’e-5 probe in 2020, successfully bringing home 1,731 grams of moon samples.

As the backup of the Chang’e-5 mission, the Chang’e-6 mission would also collect lunar samples automatically for comprehensive analysis and research.

The China National Space Administration has invited global scientists to participate in the program, offering to carry solicited payloads.

Four payloads developed by scientists from France, Sweden, Italy, Russia and China have been preliminarily selected. After the detailed plan of the Chang’e-6 mission comes out, the payloads will be finally determined, said Hu.

China will carry out lunar resource exploration, scientific research and technological experiments in the Chang’e-6, Chang’e-7 and Chang’e-8 missions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     