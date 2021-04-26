China deliberates data classification to ensure data security

A revised draft law intends to establish a data classification system and key data catalogs to safeguard China's data security.

The draft law on data security was submitted on Monday to the National People's Congress Standing Committee, China's top legislature, for the second reading.

According to the draft, data shall be classified based on varying levels of importance to economic and social development.

The levels of damage to national security, public interests, and the legitimate rights and interests of individuals and organizations caused by data tampering, corruption, leaks and unauthorized access and utilization shall also be taken into consideration in the data classification process, the draft reads.

It stipulates that key data catalogs shall be compiled for different regions, departments, industries and sectors to enhance the protection of important data.

It also includes new stipulations on penalties for unauthorized data disclosure, which provide a more sufficient legal basis for relevant organizations and individuals to refuse unreasonable demands from foreign countries.

China solicited public opinion on the draft data security law following its first review at the sessions of the NPC Standing Committee in June 2020.