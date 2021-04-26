China mulls marine law revision to enhance environment protection, epidemic control

A draft revision to China's Maritime Traffic Safety Law has proposed additional provisions regarding the protection of marine ecological environment.

A draft revision to China's Maritime Traffic Safety Law has proposed additional provisions regarding the protection of marine ecological environment and epidemic prevention and control on vessels.

The draft was submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for a second reading on Monday.

Units and individuals involved in maritime traffic-related activities shall fulfill the obligation of protecting marine ecological environment, according to the draft.

Also, in cases where a crew member on board is found to have or suspected of having infectious disease that may cause serious health threat to others, captain of the vessel shall be responsible for implementing emergency response measures, putting relevant personnel under quarantine if necessary, and timely reporting the situation to authorities, says the draft.

The latest version of the draft also revised and added provisions on issues such as compulsory pilotage and improving maritime traffic safety-related science and technologies.