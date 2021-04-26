Shanghai from perspective of Nepalese man

Rijal came to Shanghai to study at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 2006. His father graduated from Donghua University in 1988.

The 20th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes” features Nepal’s Upadhyaya Nagendra Rijal, Operation Director of Wicresoft WDI.

"I think Shanghai is an international city,” said Rijal."We provide our software products to our international clients. Our employees come from more than 50 countries."

"There are many opportunities in Shanghai,” Rijal added.

During his commute, Rijal often communicates with drivers.

"They talk about their local culture, and I talk about Nepal,” said Rijal.