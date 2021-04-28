News / Nation

China farm region becomes 'lingerie capital'

AFP
  11:53 UTC+8, 2021-04-28       0
Lingerie has transformed Guanyun, with factories sprouting up next to wheat fields, and new found wealth displayed in new homes and cars.
AFP
  11:53 UTC+8, 2021-04-28       0
China farm region becomes lingerie capital
AFP

A worker sews at a lingerie factory in Guanyun county, some 50 kilometers from Lianyungang in east China's Jiangsu Province.

Americans like their lingerie to be risque, Europeans prefer it more classy, and Chinese remain a bit shy but are opening up. 

So goes the street-corner discussion in Guanyun, a sleepy coastal county that for generations followed the rhythms of wheat-and-rice cultivation in eastern Jiangsu Province, but today concerns itself with global preferences on sensual wear.

The flat farming region is China's self-proclaimed "Lingerie Capital," where sewing machines hum in village-level micro-factories to meet up to 70 percent of the fast-growing domestic demand.

Millions more items are exported annually in a textbook example of the ability of Internet-enabled Chinese entrepreneurs to profit from even the most off-the-wall idea.

China farm region becomes lingerie capital
AFP

Lei Congrui poses during an interview at his lingerie factory in Guanyun County.

The man widely credited with lighting the spark is Lei Congrui, a 30-year-old with a ponytail and cap who would look at home on a skateboard. It all happened almost by accident.

As a teenager, Lei began making extra cash by hawking various consumer goods on China's rapidly growing e-commerce sites 15 years ago.

"Customers kept asking if we have any lingerie. I had never heard of it before, but I just said 'yes' and then looked up what it was," he said.

Lei "figured out a way" and now employs more than 100 workers who push lacy black and red panties and bustiers through stitching machines. His brands such as "Midnight Charm" pull in more than US$1.5 million in annual revenue, he said.

The success of early movers like Lei inspired an industrial revolution.

Guanyun government says there are now more than 500 factories employing tens of thousands and churning out more than US$300 million worth of lingerie annually.

'Attitudes are catching up'

Market consultancy iiMedia said Chinese online sales of sex-related products grew 50 percent in 2019 to US$7 billion. It predicted a further 35 percent growth in 2020 despite pandemic disruptions.

"Youth attitudes are catching up and bringing sensuality into the home. (Lingerie) is becoming popular," said Li Yue, a local lingerie factory worker.

When Lei first started, most buyers were over 30 and many had lived abroad or had some exposure to foreign ways.

But by around 2013, volumes soared as younger Chinese consumers began discovering their sensuality, Lei said. Most buyers are now between 22 and 25.

Initially, loose-fitting, not-too-revealing designs were favored in China. Today, semi-transparent, "body-hugging" numbers dominate.

China farm region becomes lingerie capital
AFP

A worker sewing at a lingerie factory in Guanyun County

'Everyone loves lingerie'

Guanyun's industrial reinvention didn't happen overnight. Early pioneers found it hard to hire local staff.

"When they first came in contact with these things, they didn't quite understand," said Chang Kailin, 58, who runs a factory and is Lei's uncle.

"But after the industry got bigger and stronger, people could make money and shake off poverty.

"Now everyone loves it."

Lei exports 90 percent of his output, mostly to the United States and Europe.

Significant volumes also go to South America, where sales indicate role-playing costumes rule the bedroom.

Middle Eastern buyers — favoring longer, more modest items — are also surprisingly active, as are Africans, who like a splash of color. Southeast Asia is growing fast as well.

'Ready to play again'

Lingerie has transformed Guanyun, with factories sprouting up next to wheat fields, and new-found wealth displayed in new homes and cars.

Previously, many of the county's roughly 1 million inhabitants left for the hard life of a migrant worker in far-off factories. No more, said Li, the garment worker.

"Working away from home, you get homesick," said the mother of two. "These companies allow us to come home to work. It's not easy out there."

Guanyun is feeding its golden goose.

It has broken ground on a US$500 million, 690-hectare lingerie-themed industrial zone that will "integrate R&D and design, fabric accessories, e-commerce operations, warehousing and logistics."

Pandemic lockdowns last year hit output. It has since roared back, but demand remains tepid in overseas markets still struggling with the coronavirus while home-bound consumers are concentrating spending on basic household necessities, said Lei.

"After these problems are solved," he says with a smile, "they will be ready to play again."

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     