News / Nation

Medics come to aid of bloodied man on high-speed train

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  15:39 UTC+8, 2021-04-28       0
A man who had a massive nosebleed on a high-speed train was helped by 55 medical staff from West China Hospital of Sichuan University on Tuesday.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  15:39 UTC+8, 2021-04-28       0
Medics come to aid of bloodied man on high-speed train

A photo posted on the official Weibo account of West China Hospital of Sichuan University shows one of the doctors checking Pan's blood pressure on the high-speed train.

A man who had a massive nosebleed on a high-speed train was helped by 55 medical staff from West China Hospital of Sichuan University on on Tuesday, Red Star News reported yesterday.

The nasal vessels of the man surnamed Pan — who was traveling alone — ruptured due to high blood pressure, according to the doctors after a preliminary examination. After compression on his nose and taking cardiovascular drugs, Pan was stabilized.

On the advice of doctors, a train attendant contacted Pan's family and escorted him off the train at the nearest station — Chenggu North Station in the city of Hanzhong, Shaanxi Province — for additional treatment.

The West China Hospital of Sichuan University, also as known as Huaxi Hospital or the International Hospital of Sichuan Province, is a prestigious and well-known medical center located in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     