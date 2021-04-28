Medics come to aid of bloodied man on high-speed train

A man who had a massive nosebleed on a high-speed train was helped by 55 medical staff from West China Hospital of Sichuan University on Tuesday.

A man who had a massive nosebleed on a high-speed train was helped by 55 medical staff from West China Hospital of Sichuan University on on Tuesday, Red Star News reported yesterday.

The nasal vessels of the man surnamed Pan — who was traveling alone — ruptured due to high blood pressure, according to the doctors after a preliminary examination. After compression on his nose and taking cardiovascular drugs, Pan was stabilized.

On the advice of doctors, a train attendant contacted Pan's family and escorted him off the train at the nearest station — Chenggu North Station in the city of Hanzhong, Shaanxi Province — for additional treatment.

The West China Hospital of Sichuan University, also as known as Huaxi Hospital or the International Hospital of Sichuan Province, is a prestigious and well-known medical center located in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.