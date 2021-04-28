18 injured in south China kindergarten knife attack
17:27 UTC+8, 2021-04-28 0
Sixteen students and two teachers were injured in a kindergarten knife attack in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Wednesday afternoon, local police said.
The suspect has been arrested and all the injured have been sent to hospital.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
Source: CGTN Editor: Chen Xiaoli
