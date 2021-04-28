Chinese actress under investigation for tax, remuneration violations

CCTV report authorities in Beijing and Shanghai investigating Zheng Shuang on suspicion of signing "duplicate contracts," sky-high remuneration and evading tax.

Chinese actress Zheng Shuang is under investigation by Shanghai and Beijing authorities on suspicion of signing duplicate contracts, sky-high remuneration for her TV role and tax evasion, China Central Television reported on Wednesday.

The Shanghai Municipal Tax Service is investigating Zheng's tax while the Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau has launched an investigation into production costs of relevant drama and the proportion of actors' remuneration.



