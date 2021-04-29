China under rising pressure from imported COVID-19 cases: official

China is under rising pressure to guard against imported COVID-19 cases and domestic resurgences with the virus still ravaging many parts of the world, a health official said.

China has registered 364 newly confirmed imported cases since the beginning of April, an average daily increase of more than 20 percent over the previous month, Mi Feng, spokesperson with the National Health Commission, told a press conference in Beijing.

Mi also alerted the public to the long-term, complex and uncertain nature of epidemic prevention and control.

Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases globally reached 5.75 million in the past week, of which more than 40 percent came from China's land neighbors, with several countries experiencing explosive surges, he noted.