News / Nation

Tanker leaks 400 tons of oil after collision

Shine
  23:32 UTC+8, 2021-04-29       0
Around 400 tons of oil spilled into the Yellow Sea after a tanker collided with another ship off China's largest crude-receiving port earlier this week.
Shine
  23:32 UTC+8, 2021-04-29       0

Around 400 tons of oil spilled into the Yellow Sea after a tanker collided with another ship off China’s largest crude-receiving port earlier this week, maritime authorities said on Thursday.

“The amount of oil spilled from the ship into the sea is about 400 tons, and the emergency disposal work is being carried out in an orderly manner,” said Shandong Maritime Safety Administration in a social media post.

“The collision incident has had no impact on ships entering and leaving Qingdao port.”

It added that 12 decontamination vessels were deployed to clean up the oil spill, which took place around 40 nautical miles offshore from Qingdao port in east China’s Shandong Province.

The Liberia-flagged tanker A Symphony was anchored when a collision took place in dense fog with the Panamanian bulk carrier Sea Justice around 9am on Tuesday. The impact caused a breach in A Symphony’s cargo tanks and ballast tanks, A Symphony’s manager Goodwood Ship Management said on Tuesday.

“All crew members have since been accounted for, and there are no injuries,” it said.

Qingdao Glory Ships Co, owner of the Sea Justice, has not responded to queries.

An official at the Shandong Maritime Safety Administration told Reuters the amount of oil on the tanker, which had been carrying a 150,000-ton cargo of bitumen blend, was unchanged. That would indicate no more was leaking, although the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the information was not definitive.

A second Shandong official told Reuters the initial plan was to use other vessels, known as lighters, to transfer cargo from the A Symphony, rather than pull it to a port. But first the weather must improve. The administration has warned of strong wind, which could clear the fog, but still might complicate the cleanup.

Ships have been instructed to stay at least 10 nautical miles away from the A Symphony.

Goodwood Ship Management said that “managers are continuing to work closely with the MSA on the clean up operation and the investigation into the incident.”

Source: Agencies   Editor: Lin Lixin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     