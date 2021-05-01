11 die, 9 missing as strong winds hit Nantong

Eleven people died, 102 were injured and nine sailors are missing in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, after strong winds swept through last night, the city government said.

Imaginechina

Trees were felled, power cut, and houses damaged as hail and gale-force winds with speeds up to 45.4 meters per second struck the city.

A fishing boat was overturned, throwing 11 sailors into the water. Two have been rescued but the others are still missing.

Some 3,050 people were relocated after their houses were affected. Local authorities are still trying to restore power in some areas.