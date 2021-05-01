News / Nation

11 die, 9 missing as strong winds hit Nantong

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  12:15 UTC+8, 2021-05-01       0
Eleven people died, 102 were injured and nine sailors are missing in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, after strong winds swept through last night, the city government said.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  12:15 UTC+8, 2021-05-01       0
11 die, 9 missing as strong winds hit Nantong
Imaginechina

Trees were uprooted in the gale.

Eleven people died, 102 were injured and nine sailors are missing in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, after strong winds swept through last night, the city government said.

Trees were felled, power cut, and houses damaged as hail and gale-force winds with speeds up to 45.4 meters per second struck the city.

A fishing boat was overturned, throwing 11 sailors into the water. Two have been rescued but the others are still missing.

Some 3,050 people were relocated after their houses were affected. Local authorities are still trying to restore power in some areas.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     