News / Nation

China Labor Day travel rush gives glimpse of life after coronavirus

AFP
  15:37 UTC+8, 2021-05-01       0
The world's second-largest economy is expecting some 265 million journeys by road, train or boat during the five-day holiday.
Imaginechina

West Lake in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, is packed with tourists on May 1, 2021. 

Millions of travelers criss-crossed China as the Labor Day holiday got underway on Saturday, packing out tourist sites, thronging restaurants and visiting family as the vast country edges toward life after COVID-19.

The world's second-largest economy is expecting some 265 million journeys by road, train or boat during the five-day holiday, a transport ministry official said this week — numbers last seen in 2019 before the coronavirus struck.

Hundreds of day trippers packed out the walkway along the top of the Great Wall at Badaling, some 60 kilometers from downtown Beijing, with many not wearing masks.

Ahead of the holiday on Friday, passengers thronged train stations across the country, with queues stretching across crowded departure halls.

Retail sales have since picked up, surging 34.2 percent on year in March and painting a more optimistic picture of consumption demand.

Key cities such as capital city Beijing, as well as Shanghai and Guangzhou, are expected to see greater demand this Labor Day holiday, said the transport official Li Huaqiang.

"The number of people would have basically returned to levels seen in the same period in 2019," he added.

But Chinese authorities sounded a cautious note ahead of the break, warning that tourist attractions should impose restrictions on visitor numbers and have ticketing systems to control the flow of people.

Travelers will also need to register at attractions and show their "health codes" — an electronic certificate on their phones to prove they are not at risk of infecting others.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
