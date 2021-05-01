News / Nation

China toughens regulation on medical insurance

Xinhua
  22:01 UTC+8, 2021-05-01       0
China has imposed harsher penalties for medical insurance fund fraud in a new regulation coming into force on Saturday.
Xinhua
  22:01 UTC+8, 2021-05-01       0

China has imposed harsher penalties for medical insurance fund fraud in a new regulation coming into force on Saturday.

As China's first regulation on the supervision and management of medical insurance funds, it is promulgated to further ensure security and promote the effective use of the funds.

The regulation clarifies legal liabilities for every part on the chain, including administrative organs responsible for health care security, designated medical institutions and the people under the medical insurance system, said Shi Zihai, deputy director of the National Health care Security Administration.

Malpractices including fraudulently using medical insurance funds may face a suspension of reimbursement through the network for three months to 12 months and penalties equal to up to five times of the amount obtained falsely.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     