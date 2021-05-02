News / Nation

Shanghai through eyes of literature loving French expat

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  08:00 UTC+8, 2021-05-03       0
The 26th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features French expat Claude Maillot, executive adviser to the president of Bureau Veritas marine & offshore division.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  08:00 UTC+8, 2021-05-03       0

The 26th episode of “Shanghai Through Our Eyes” features French expat Claude Maillot, executive adviser to the president of Bureau Veritas marine & offshore division.

Bureau Veritas established its offices in Shanghai in the late 19th century. It first served the maritime industry, and gradually expanded to a group with more than 17,000 employees.

Maillot has a deep interest in Chinese culture and literature, especially poets of the Tang Dynasty. Li Bai is his favorite poet. He is also attracted to ancient Chinese architecture, especially roof designs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     