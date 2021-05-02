Shanghai through eyes of literature loving French expat

The 26th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features French expat Claude Maillot, executive adviser to the president of Bureau Veritas marine & offshore division.

Bureau Veritas established its offices in Shanghai in the late 19th century. It first served the maritime industry, and gradually expanded to a group with more than 17,000 employees.

Maillot has a deep interest in Chinese culture and literature, especially poets of the Tang Dynasty. Li Bai is his favorite poet. He is also attracted to ancient Chinese architecture, especially roof designs.