China's holiday train travel beats pre-epidemic levels for second day

The daily number of passenger trips within China continued to exceed pre-epidemic levels on Sunday, the second day of the five-day May Day holiday.

There were 14.72 million rail-passenger trips on Sunday, 11.6 percent higher than the same day of the holiday in 2019, said the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd., the country's railway operator, on Monday.

On Saturday, the figure was 18.83 million, up 9.2 percent from the 2019 level.

The operator predicted that the figure would reach 13.6 million on Monday, up 2.2 percent from the same period in 2019.

May Day, also known as the International Workers' Day, is observed on May 1 in China. As the holiday lasts from May 1 to 5 this year, many people choose to travel during the holiday period.