News / Nation

Tibetan antelopes start annual migration to give birth

Xinhua
  17:35 UTC+8, 2021-05-03       0
Pregnant Tibetan antelopes have begun their annual migration to the heart of northwest China's Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve to give birth.
Xinhua
  17:35 UTC+8, 2021-05-03       0

Pregnant Tibetan antelopes have begun their annual migration to the heart of northwest China's Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve to give birth, the reserve's management bureau said Monday.

A video clip released by the bureau showed that the first group of 235 Tibetan antelopes passed the Qinghai-Tibet Highway via a special passage for animals on Sunday afternoon en route to Zonag Lake and other breeding areas in Hoh Xil.

Protection stations have been set up along the migration route, and measures such as temporary traffic control, prohibition on honking and patrolling have been put in place to ensure the species reach their breeding spots undisturbed.

Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes start their migration to Hoh Xil in May to give birth after mating in November or December, and leave with their offspring in around August.

Under the first-class state protection in China, the once-endangered species is mostly found in Tibet Autonomous Region, Qinghai Province, and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. It plays a key role in maintaining the ecological balance on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

The population of the Tibetan antelope has increased over the past three decades thanks to the ban on illegal hunting and other measures to improve its habitat.

According to statistics from the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, the population of the species has grown from 60,000 to 70,000 in the early 1990s to around 300,000 now.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     