Chinese mainland reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of all the cases, six were reported in Sichuan, four in Guangdong, three in Shanghai, two in Shandong and one each in Jiangsu and Yunnan.

No new suspected cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday, the commission said.

A total of 5,716 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 5,424 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 292 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,714 by Monday, including 325 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 85,753 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were six suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday.

A total of 20 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 328 asymptomatic cases, of whom 319 were imported, under medical observation by Monday.

By the end of Monday, 11,786 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,145 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,447 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,058 had been discharged in Taiwan.