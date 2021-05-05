Chinese mainland reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the cases, two were reported in Sichuan, and one each in Tianjin, Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Guangdong and Guangxi.

Six new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, but no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, the commission said.