News / Nation

Police officers warned for giving parking ticket to dead driver

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  11:32 UTC+8, 2021-05-05       0
Three traffic police officers in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, were given warnings and criticized for issuing a parking ticket to a taxi without noticing the driver was dead.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  11:32 UTC+8, 2021-05-05       0
Police officers warned for giving parking ticket to dead driver

The parking ticket issued to a taxi with a deceased driver in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, on May 1, 2021.

Three traffic police officers in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, were given warnings and criticized for issuing a parking ticket to a taxi without noticing the driver was dead.

The Xi’an Public Security Bureau said in a statement today that the police officers did not strictly follow protocols and their enforcement was “not up to standards or accurate.”

After the driver stopped the taxi at 4:57am on May 1, he moved to the passenger seat and laid down. He then had a seizure and began vomiting, surveillance video showed.

The driver was motionless after 9:42am.

Finding the car was parked illegally, a police officer wrote a ticket at 10:19am and left without noticing the driver was inside.

The driver was not discovered until people walking by noticed him and called an ambulance at 10:43am. The taxi's front windows were open, its double lights were flashing and the driver's mobile phone was ringing, China Central Television reported.

According to China’s Road Safety Traffic Law, police officers are supposed to give oral warnings to people whose cars are parked illegally and ask them to move their vehicles. Only if the driver is not at the wheel or refuses to move should a fine be issued.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     