News / Nation

Delivery company under fire for transporting live animals

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  15:50 UTC+8, 2021-05-05       0
A branch of ZTO Express in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, and a manager in charge of delivery safety were suspended for illegally transporting live pets in "blind boxes."
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  15:50 UTC+8, 2021-05-05       0
Delivery company under fire for transporting live animals

A screenshot from a short video posted on Weibo by the Chengdu Home of Love Animal Rescue Center shows the kittens and puppies in blind boxes before they were rescued on Monday.

A branch of ZTO Express in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, and a manager in charge of delivery safety were suspended for illegally transporting live pets, the company said in a statement yesterday.

More than 160 live kittens and puppies were rescued in Chengdu's Jinniu District on Monday by volunteers of the Chengdu Home of Love Animal Rescue Center while they were at the ZTO branch. The animals were set to be transported to customers who bought them online as pet “blind boxes.” 

Four of the animals were dead while many others were in poor condition.

The names of the e-commercial platforms where people can buy the live-pet blind boxes are currently unknown.

A blind box, also known in Chinese as manghe, is a box filled with an unknown type of toy. Many people enjoy the excitement they feel when they open the blind boxes, which has made the concept increasingly popular.

China Central Television said “packing animals in blind boxes” is “against human nature.”

Police and the local Animal Inspection and Quarantine Department have stepped in to check on the health of the animals. Those in poor condition will be treated and the healthy ones will be put up for adoption, according to the rescue center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     