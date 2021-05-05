News / Nation

China mulls sending spacecraft to edge of solar system: scientist

Xinhua
  22:19 UTC+8, 2021-05-05       0
Chinese scientists are evaluating the feasibility of a project to send spacecraft to the edge of the solar system.
Xinhua
  22:19 UTC+8, 2021-05-05       0

Chinese scientists are evaluating the feasibility of a project to send spacecraft to the edge of the solar system, said Wu Weiren, chief designer of China's lunar exploration program.

According to the project, the Chinese spacecraft will cover a distance about 100 times than that between the sun and Earth by 2049, when the People's Republic of China celebrates its 100th founding anniversary, Wu said in a recent interview with industry newspaper China Space News.

The distance from the sun to Earth is called an astronomical unit (AU), which is about 150 million km.

The project aims to carry out scientific exploration and experiments at the edge of the solar system, a region about 15 billion km from the Earth.

"If the project can be implemented, it will be China's contribution to the world and mankind," Wu said.

"China's space industry has the strength to achieve this goal," the scientist added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     