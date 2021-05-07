Chinese mainland reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Shanghai and Guangdong each reported five cases, while two cases were reported in Fujian and one in Shaanxi, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday, it added.

A total of 5,741 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 5,462 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 279 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,739 by Thursday, including 308 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 85,795 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Thursday.

A total of 17 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 318 asymptomatic cases, of whom 311 were imported, under medical observation by Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 11,798 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,173 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,468 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,075 had been discharged in Taiwan.