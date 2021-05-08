Chinese mainland reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Shanghai reported two cases, while one each case was reported in Tianjin, Zhejiang, Hunan, Chongqing and Shaanxi, according to the commission.

Four new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Friday, it added.

A total of 5,748 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 5,477 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 271 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,746 by Friday, including 300 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 85,810 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Friday.

A total of eight asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 313 asymptomatic cases, of whom 306 were imported, under medical observation by Friday.

By the end of Friday, 11,801 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,178 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,473 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,077 had been discharged in Taiwan.