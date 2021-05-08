News / Nation

Cats are out of the bag at Hangzhou Safari Park

  15:30 UTC+8, 2021-05-08
One leopard has been recaptured while two remain at large after they escaped from Hangzhou Safari Park, local government officials said.
A leopard is spotted in a residential complex near Hangzhou Safari Park around 8pm on May 7.

One leopard has been recaptured while two remain at large after they escaped from Hangzhou Safari Park, local government officials said today.

Multiple search teams have been dispatched to locate the remaining two leopards in Fuyang District with residents reminded to stay vigilant, Fuyang District government said in a statement.

Hangzhou Safari Park was closed temporarily amid an investigation to find out how the animals escaped. The statement said the person in charge of the park has been put under control, without specifying.

Villagers spotted a leopard in a residential compound around 2 kilometers away from the park around 8pm yesterday.

A search team sets off in Fuyang District, Hangzhou, in eastern China's Zhejiang Province.

Editor: Wang Qingchu
