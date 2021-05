Remnants of a Chinese Long March-5B carrier rocket re-entered the Earth's atmosphere at 10:24am (0224 GMT) on Sunday, with most of the debris burning up.

Remnants of a Chinese Long March-5B carrier rocket re-entered the Earth's atmosphere at 10:24am (0224 GMT) on Sunday, with most of the debris burning up, according to the China Manned Space Engineering Office.

The debris is expected to land in the Indian Ocean at a location near 72.47 degrees east longitude, 2.65 degrees north latitude.