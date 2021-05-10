Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of them, four were reported in Shanghai, two each in Guangdong and Shaanxi, and one each in Zhejiang, Sichuan and Yunnan, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.

A total of 5,771 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 5,497 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 274 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,769 by Sunday, including 298 patients still receiving treatment, none of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 85,835 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Sunday.

Eighteen asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 319 asymptomatic cases, of whom 313 were imported, under medical observation on Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,807 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,184 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,493 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,089 had been discharged in Taiwan.