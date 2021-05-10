Forest fire in SW China's Yunnan put out

A forest fire that broke out in the city of Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Sunday morning has been put out, local authorities said Monday.

A forest fire that broke out in the city of Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Sunday morning has been put out, local authorities said Monday.

The fire scorched around 48 hectares of land and no casualties have been reported, according to the headquarters of forest and grassland fire prevention and control in Dali.

A total of 2,532 people, 21 fire trucks and three helicopters were mobilized to put out the fire, said the headquarters.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.