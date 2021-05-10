News / Nation

Summit builds tech bridge between China and US

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  15:20 UTC+8, 2021-05-10       0
The 10th CMU Summit on US-China Innovation and Entrepreneurship held online in April focused on eight hot topics related to science and technology. 
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  15:20 UTC+8, 2021-05-10       0

The 10th CMU Summit on US-China Innovation and Entrepreneurship was held online between April 23 and 26 with more than 1,500 participants.

Attendees included students and scholars from universities in China and abroad, science and technology professionals, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs from all walks of life, said He Haoyang, president of the CMU Summit.

This year's summit consisted of six keynote speeches, seven symposiums, a series of lectures, road show and job fair with more than 40 celebrities in relevant industries invited as guests.

Elites and scholars, industry leaders and entrepreneurial pioneers from China and the United States shared their experiences and opinions. Keynote speakers included Martial Hebert, professor of robotics at Carnegie Mellon University and dean of the School of Computer Science, Lu Qi, founder and chief executive officer of MiraclePlus, Li Zexiang, chairman of DJI, and Li Feng, founding partner of the FreeS Fund.

The summit focused on eight hot topics related to science and technology, including self-driving cars, biotechnology, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, smart Infrastructure and online education.

The CMU Summit was founded by a student organization at Carnegie Mellon University in 2012. Its mission is to build a bilateral bridge for communication and collaboration between the US and China in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as supporting innovators and entrepreneurs from both countries, and facilitating technological and business development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     