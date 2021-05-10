Summit builds tech bridge between China and US

The 10th CMU Summit on US-China Innovation and Entrepreneurship held online in April focused on eight hot topics related to science and technology.

The 10th CMU Summit on US-China Innovation and Entrepreneurship was held online between April 23 and 26 with more than 1,500 participants.

Attendees included students and scholars from universities in China and abroad, science and technology professionals, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs from all walks of life, said He Haoyang, president of the CMU Summit.

This year's summit consisted of six keynote speeches, seven symposiums, a series of lectures, road show and job fair with more than 40 celebrities in relevant industries invited as guests.

Elites and scholars, industry leaders and entrepreneurial pioneers from China and the United States shared their experiences and opinions. Keynote speakers included Martial Hebert, professor of robotics at Carnegie Mellon University and dean of the School of Computer Science, Lu Qi, founder and chief executive officer of MiraclePlus, Li Zexiang, chairman of DJI, and Li Feng, founding partner of the FreeS Fund.

The summit focused on eight hot topics related to science and technology, including self-driving cars, biotechnology, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, smart Infrastructure and online education.

The CMU Summit was founded by a student organization at Carnegie Mellon University in 2012. Its mission is to build a bilateral bridge for communication and collaboration between the US and China in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as supporting innovators and entrepreneurs from both countries, and facilitating technological and business development.