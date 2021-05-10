News / Nation

Helicopter crash kills 2 in China's Yunnan

Xinhua
  19:16 UTC+8, 2021-05-10       0
Two crew members were killed and two remained missing after a helicopter crashed into a lake in Dali City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Monday morning.
Xinhua
  19:16 UTC+8, 2021-05-10       0

Two crew members were killed and two remained missing after a helicopter crashed into a lake in Dali City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Monday morning, local authorities said.

The helicopter with four crew members on board crashed into the Erhai Lake at 10:20 am as it was attempting to draw water to clear and irrigate a burnt area caused by a forest fire, said the information office of the Dali municipal government.

Two crew members were retrieved at around 11:40 am and 3:15 pm, respectively, but died despite emergency medical treatment, it said.

Over 490 professional rescue workers with 16 rescue boats have joined the search operation for the missing crew members.

The fire broke out on Sunday in a forest in Dali and was extinguished by 6:40 am on Monday. The crashed helicopter didn't join the firefighting efforts, sources with the publicity bureau of Dali told Xinhua.

A total of 2,532 people were mobilized to extinguish the fire, which scorched some 48 hectares of land, according to the forest and grassland fire prevention and control headquarters in Dali. No casualties as a result of the fire have been reported.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     