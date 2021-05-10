Anti-cancer drugs more accessible for clinical use in China

Hospitals in China saw a 15 percent increase in 2020 in the variety of anti-cancer drugs with negotiated price cuts compared with 2019.

The data was based on results from a monitoring network that covers more than 1,400 hospitals across China, Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission, told a press conference on Monday.

In 2018, 17 anti-cancer drugs were included in China's medical insurance reimbursement list, with their prices cut by 56.7 percent on average after a round of price negotiations between the National Health care Security Administration and pharmaceutical companies.

The hospitals under the monitoring network purchased 450.8 percent more of the 17 anti-cancer drugs on average in 2020 than in 2018, Guo said, adding that the accessibility of anti-cancer drugs for clinical use has increased.