News / Nation

China expands access to national insurance-covered drugs

Xinhua
  20:59 UTC+8, 2021-05-10       0
China has expanded the channels for patients to buy medicine under the country's medical insurance programs, a health care security official said Monday.
Xinhua
  20:59 UTC+8, 2021-05-10       0

China has expanded the channels for patients to buy medicine under the country's medical insurance programs, a health care security official said Monday.

For medicines covered under the health care security system's price negotiation program, patients can purchase their medicines either at hospitals or in qualified drug stores, and both channels enjoy the same reimbursement terms, said Huang Huabo, an official with the National Health care Security Administration (NHSA), at a press conference.

Huang said such measures are intended to ensure the supplies of relevant drugs and meet patients' needs.

Medicines that have a high clinical value, high cost, low substitutability and are in urgent demand should be made available at hospitals and qualified drug stores on the same reimbursement terms, said the administration, adding that the specific list should be determined by provincial health care security departments.

The NHSA has selected 19 drugs that were added to the price negotiation program in 2020 and released the information of designated hospitals and drugs stores where these drugs could be purchased.

The administration has also pledged further efforts to include these drugs in the direct settlement of trans-provincial medical expenses, and to improve relevant policies and regulations to crack down on medical insurance fraud in the process.

The NHSA and the National Health Commission recently issued a joint circular on the move to include relevant drug stores into the health care security system's supply chain and insurance payment system.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     