Chinese mainland reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of them, four each were reported in Shanghai and Sichuan, two in Fujian, and one each in Hunan, Guangdong, Chongqing and Shaanxi, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Inner Mongolia. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, it added.

A total of 5,785 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 5,506 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 279 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,783 by Monday, including 302 patients still receiving treatment, none of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 85,845 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday.

A total of 25 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 318 asymptomatic cases, of whom 312 were imported, under medical observation on Monday.

By the end of Monday, 11,811 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,199 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,496 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,089 had been discharged in Taiwan.