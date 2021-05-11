China's population reaches 1.41178b: official data

China's population on the mainland reached 1.41178 billion, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, citing data from the seventh national population census.

The figure does not include Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan residents and foreigners who live in the mainland's 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, according to the NBS.

Chinese people aged 60 or above account for 18.7 percent of the total population, 5.44 percentage points higher than the level in 2010 when the previous census was conducted.

China's population grows 0.53 percent on average annually in past decade.

The gender ratio of China's population falls slightly to 105.07.

China's population living in urban areas on the mainland totaled 901.99 million, representing 63.89 percent of the total.

The proportion of ethnic minority groups in China's mainland population has risen to 8.89 percent, according to data from the latest national census conducted in 2020.

The proportion was up 0.4 percentage points from 2010, when China conducted its previous census.

The population of ethnic minority groups increased 10.26 percent to 125.47 million from 2010, while that of Han Chinese grew 4.93 percent to 1.28631 billion, accounting for 91.11 percent of the total population, the NBS data showed.